8 Red Flags To Look For When Buying Frozen Meat

As a professional chef, I know the value of a premium cut of fresh meat. Nothing quite beats the flavor of a hand-cut steak at a fine dining restaurant or a farm-raised fresh turkey at Thanksgiving. That said, fresh meat is often cost-prohibitive, unavailable, or inconvenient to source in a timely fashion. While frozen meat may not have the same texture or flavor as fresh, it can make for a delicious meal — especially when carefully selected, stored, and prepared to perfection.

The first step to getting the best frozen meat is knowing what to look for when you go to the grocery store. There are a number of red flags that can indicate that the meat is spoiled, has not been stored properly, or has been in the freezer for too long. All of these can result in not just a disappointing meal, but one that could land you in the hospital if you are not careful.

While I often purchased meat for my restaurant from local farms or a reputable butcher, there were a number of occasions where I had to purchase frozen meat. When doing so, I put my five senses to use to inspect every cut, making sure it met my discerning standards. Read on to find out what I was looking, smelling, and feeling for before you stock up on that bulk meat bundle at your local grocery store.