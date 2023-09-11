There's No Need To Worry If Your Vacuum-Sealed Meat Smells A Bit Sour

There are all sorts of ways to tell if meat has gone bad — "is it dark green" is a pretty good one — but smell has always been the most reliable component to telling if something is safe to eat. "The Smell Test" exists for a reason; usually with food, if something smells bad, it's a sign you should stay away from it.

But, sometimes that test doesn't quite work even though it feels like it should. Sometimes pesky science gets in the way and explains that even though something smells off, it's still perfectly safe to eat. You may have bought some vacuum-sealed meat from the grocery store before, only to take it home, open it, and notice an odd, slightly sour smell. Here's the thing, though: Your grocery store wasn't selling expired meat as new, and if you threw it out, you were probably wasting perfectly edible meat. There's a good reason it smells like that: lactic acid.