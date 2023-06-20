We Finally Know What That Absorbent Pad In Meat Packages Is

Have you ever wondered why your meat wears a diaper? That absorbent pad that rests beneath every piece of pre-packaged meat is the kind of thing that doesn't cross your mind until you're making a big pot of chili, dump in the ground beef, and accidentally let that little pad fall into the mix. Now you've got to extract it from a pot of sizzling meat delicately, and by the time you finally get it out, you may be left wondering whether you've just poisoned your dish.

That little meat diaper can be annoying, but it exists for your safety. Raw meat lets out a lot of liquid (it's often mistaken for blood, but it's a mixture of water and myoglobin), and that liquid can harbor potentially dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, Yersinia, and E. coli. Properly cooking your meat should protect you from any risk, but what if you spill some of the juice on your counter, or what if it leaks out of the packaging in your refrigerator?

These scenarios could lead to disaster, but the absorbent pad in each package of meat can hold up to 40 grams of liquid, trapping it between its layers and keeping it from contaminating other things. It also serves a cosmetic purpose because who wants to buy meat swimming in stagnant juices? Now that you know why your meat wears a diaper, it's time to find out what that pad is made of.