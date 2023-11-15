28 Insider Tips For Picking The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many of us are starting the planning process for the big day. While this can involve everything from assembling your guest list to decorating the house, it also means deciding on the bird to feature as the star of your Thanksgiving dinner.

Figuring out what kind of turkey to purchase for the big day is somewhat daunting, especially when so many options exist. There are several factors to consider when deciding upon the ideal bird. These can range from the individual palates of your guests to practical things, like how much space you have to store all of the groceries you will need. Throw in crazy labeling and health halo terminology, like "natural" and "farm fresh," and picking the perfect turkey becomes practically overwhelming.

That's where I come in. As a chef with many years of experience, I have hosted numerous Thanksgiving dinners. While others frantically run around the grocery store, I remain calm. I have the advantage of a few tips and tricks up my sleeve, which I will share with you. Hopefully, these will help take the guesswork and mystique out of what to look for to get the most succulent, delicious bird possible for your holiday needs.