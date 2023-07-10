Is It Safe To Eat Meat That's Been Frozen For 2 Years?
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), meats and other foods can be frozen to increase storage life and prevent bacterial growth. In fact, the USDA claims that frozen food can be stored "indefinitely," provided the proper methods are used and the freezer is set to the right temperature (which should be zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower). However, just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should, which is a great axiom to consider when it comes to eating meat that's been in a freezer for two years or more.
While it may be safe to eat this frozen meat (provided it was stored correctly using the USDA's recommended practices), it's not advised due to the quality issues that can take place. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has developed specific timelines for freezing different types of meat. When it comes to fresh meat such as steak, the FDA recommends storing it in the freezer for a period of six to 12 months. As for fresh chicken and other types of poultry, the FDA suggests freezing it for nine months to one year, depending on whether you're freezing a whole bird or individual segments.
While following these guidelines can keep dinner safe and palatable, knowing the signs of bad meat will also spare you a lot of unpleasantness.
Tips for determining that meat is no longer safe to eat
The good news is that spoiled and rotten meat gives off quite a few indications that it's no longer safe for consumption. Color is a major indicator, as "off" meat will not be the same palatable and pleasing color that you're used to. With beef, shades of greenish brown typically signal that the meat should be discarded. As for pork, the meat will take on a grey hue as it goes bad. Chicken can also go through color changes, often appearing yellow instead of a pinkish shade.
You can also use your nose to detect when meat should be discarded. When it comes to steak, odors similar to ammonia or eggs offer a clear sign that the meat is spoiled. By the same token, spoiled chicken gives off a smell of rotten eggs, while spoiled pork tends to smell sour. In the event you experience the heartache of spoiled meat in your kitchen, don't panic. There are some helpful freezer storage methods you can use to keep food safe and tasty for next time.
How to freeze and store meat for the best possible results
In addition to making certain that your freezer is cold enough to deter bacterial growth, how you package meat for storage also plays a considerable role in its longevity. In this case, the tighter, the better, as an airtight package offers the best possible defense against the intrusion of air, and ultimately, bacteria.
Butcher paper is an excellent selection in this instance, as it can create a protective layer around the meat to deter bacteria. Start by firmly wrapping the meat in butcher paper, which you can secure with tape or string. Next, take the wrapped meat and place it into a sealable freezer bag before freezing it. This will create an even more robust defense against any element that would conspire against your frozen meat.
You can also use the package that the meat initially came in, but you must secure it properly prior to freezing. Plastic wrap is a good option, as you can simply wrap it around the original packaging to create a tight seal. And just like with butcher paper, you can also place the wrapped package into a sealable bag for even greater protection.