Is It Safe To Eat Meat That's Been Frozen For 2 Years?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), meats and other foods can be frozen to increase storage life and prevent bacterial growth. In fact, the USDA claims that frozen food can be stored "indefinitely," provided the proper methods are used and the freezer is set to the right temperature (which should be zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower). However, just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should, which is a great axiom to consider when it comes to eating meat that's been in a freezer for two years or more.

While it may be safe to eat this frozen meat (provided it was stored correctly using the USDA's recommended practices), it's not advised due to the quality issues that can take place. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has developed specific timelines for freezing different types of meat. When it comes to fresh meat such as steak, the FDA recommends storing it in the freezer for a period of six to 12 months. As for fresh chicken and other types of poultry, the FDA suggests freezing it for nine months to one year, depending on whether you're freezing a whole bird or individual segments.

While following these guidelines can keep dinner safe and palatable, knowing the signs of bad meat will also spare you a lot of unpleasantness.