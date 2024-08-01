14 Signs That It's Time To Stop Using Your Cookware

‌There's just something about having good cookware, isn't there? Whether you're working with a sauté pan, a frying pan, a stock pot, or any of the other essential pots and pans in your kitchen, everyone wants their cookware to be the best version it can be. This isn't just so you can show off to your friends, either. Buying high-quality cookware will give you a better result overall, with build quality and lifespan ensuring that your food stays delicious time and time again. However, everything has a shelf life, and cookware's no different. As a collection of objects that are used pretty rigorously each day, cookware can deteriorate faster than you think, and when it does, it can start to give off some telltale signs.

Cookware can begin to flag that it's past its prime in some pretty obvious ways, with chipping, flaking, scratching, and rusting all being key signs that you should replace your items. Other signs, however, are more subtle. Your pans may have gently warped (not enough to notice it immediately, but enough to ruin the meal you're making), or they may have a slight greasiness that you can't chalk up to the addition of cooking oil. Whatever the sign, we've got it covered and included in this article.