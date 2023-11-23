How To Clean Baked-On Grease Off Of Your Roasting Pans

Nothing quite advertises your gusto in the kitchen like cookware studded with stubborn stains. There are cooking pots browned with years of stew-making, wooden spoons with heat marks from resting on the edge of skillets, and roasting pans with baked-on grease from multiple meals. You can, of course, lean into this esthetic and leave it be, but if you are the type who needs your kitchen to be at least occasionally sparkling, we have a cleaning method to help you resurrect your much-loved roasting pans.

Baking soda and heat will be your allies in this endeavor. Fill the stained roasting pans with water (or submerge them underwater in a giant pot), sprinkle a good amount of baking soda into the water, then place the pan over heat. Let the water simmer for at least 20 minutes. Then, roll up your sleeves and exert some elbow grease, because it is time to scrub the pans in the sink with some soap and a good-quality scrubbing sponge. Depending on how old the stains on your pan are, it's possible for them to lift almost immediately.