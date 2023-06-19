The Secret To Crispy Pan-Seared Salmon Is All In The Skin

In most instances, people avoid cooking salmon because of some of the difficulties involved, which customarily come from the delicate nature of the meat and its tendency to become crumbly and dry if not adequately prepared. Additionally, eaters offered a salmon dish with soggy skin will often throw the mercurial protein back if social conventions allow it. That fact presents another issue for those cooking in the comforts of their kitchen regarding the protein's texture: how to make the skin crispy.

Granted, the whole process requires some attentiveness when trying to achieve that satisfying crunchy crust. So, try to have a watchful eye while preparing a fillet since things like moisture content, the amount of heat applied, and the length of cooking time matter when acquiring a crackling-esque texture on the skin.

Nevertheless, there's no need to fret. There's a trick to getting crispy pan-seared salmon, which comes down to the skin itself.