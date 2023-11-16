Not Sure How To Clean Your Ceramic Pan? We've Got You Covered

Ceramic pans often feature a non-stick coating, which reduces the need for oil to coat the pan. This can also make cleaning the dishes easier once you're finished cooking, since the food will often wipe right off with a gentle scrubbing. Of course, your cookware should still be washed after every use. Allowing food residue to stay on the pan could make way for bacteria to build up over time.

Before you even begin cooking with your ceramic pan, you'll want to give it a quick wash as soon as you bring it home. The pan's surface could pick up dust, debris, and bacteria from the factory, while being shipped, or in the store before you bring it home. Carefully wipe it down with a soft sponge soaked in warm, soapy water, then rinse and dry it before cooking.

After you've cooked with your pan, you'll need to wash it thoroughly in preparation for cooking your next meal. Though the convenience may be tempting, your ceramic pans should never be put in the dishwasher — they should always be hand-washed.