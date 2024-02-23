Here's How To Properly Clean That Dirty Wok

A well-seasoned wok is more than just a useful cooking utensil: It's an indispensable tool in the alchemical act that is good cooking. In fact, Chinese lovers of stir fry even have a name for that exquisite smoky aroma emanating from Cantonese dishes made in a wok by an expert: wok hei, which translates literally to "breath of a wok." Since a seasoned wok's two worst enemies are moisture and detergents, you might be afraid to clean yours, even if there are stuck-on pieces of food. No need to worry, though — you can keep your wok clean and well-seasoned at the same time, and the process is seriously easy. After it's cooled down a bit, rinse your recently used wok with hot water (dislodging stuck-on food by giving it a little scrape with the spatula you just cooked with), and then dry thoroughly over heat. That's it.

All of this, by the way, depends on you using the best kind of wok; that is to say, one made from carbon steel or cast iron. While aluminum woks are okay, nonstick ones literally can't take the heat and should therefore get out of the kitchen. Also don't ever — and we mean ever — put your wok in the dishwasher, which will completely ruin a perfectly seasoned wok.