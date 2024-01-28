Use A Little Baking Soda To Deep-Clean Wooden Utensils Like A Champ

With regular use, you'll want to give your wooden utensils this type of deep clean about once a month. If you don't have any baking soda, you can also sanitize your wooden utensils by spraying them down with a layer of hydrogen peroxide. Whether you use baking soda, lemon, or hydrogen peroxide, allow the cleaning agent several minutes to work its magic before rinsing. In between deep cleans, preserve the protective finish and structural qualities of wooden utensils by rinsing them with water and mild dish soap immediately after use. Never put your wooden utensils in the dishwasher or soak them in water, as a heated liquid bath can end up warping and cracking the wood, paving the way for even further bacterial growth.

Keep your wooden spoons moisturized and ready for duty with an application of oil every month or so. Apply food-grade mineral oil or beeswax to your thoroughly-dried wooden utensils. Completely coat the utensils and place them on a rack or insert them upright into a jar or utensil crock so they receive good airflow while they dry. Your utensils will be ready for use when they're dry to the touch. If they're still sticky, give them more dry time. If it's been 12 hours or more and they still feel oily, wipe them down with a napkin or paper towel.

Note that sometimes, the damage on wooden utensils is beyond repair. At some point, it's best to cut your losses. Know when to toss your well-used wooden utensils to avoid the development of bacteria in your cooking implements.