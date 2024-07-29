We Tasted And Ranked 10 Fritos Flavors

In 1932, C.E. Doolin walked into a San Antonio café, purchased a bag of corn chips, and walked away with the recipe for $100. Doolin and his family cooked them up in their kitchen, and Fritos, as we know them, were born. A mere 15 years later, The Daily Times wrote, "The populace has been consuming them with such enthusiasm that they appear likely to become one of the nation's most favored edibles." That prophetic statement turned out to be very true, and by 1955, the company began to branch out with new flavors. The hits have kept on coming ever since.

While some Fritos flavors have been discontinued and probably aren't ever coming back — rest in peace, Non-Stop Nacho and Texas Grill – many remain on the roster to this day. There are enough, in fact, to make comparing one Fritos flavor to another a worthwhile pursuit. I accepted this corny challenge, dug into each bag, crunched a bunch, and am here to declare once and for all which Fritos are truly the cream of the crop — and which are best skipped. These are the Fritos flavors, ranked from worst to best. Grab a glass of water, as things may get a bit salty from here on out.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.