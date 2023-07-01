13 Discontinued Fritos Flavors We Aren't Getting Back
Fritos is a classic American snack that has been around for generations. But despite the loyal following, not all Fritos flavors have stood the test of time. The snack industry is an ever-changing landscape driven by consumer preferences, market demands, and a quest for new and exciting tastes. On occasion, even the most cherished flavors have fallen victim to discontinuation, leaving fans yearning for those of the past. While it's difficult to bid farewell to those that have been discontinued, it's important to understand the reasons behind their disappearance. Sometimes, it fails to resonate with a wider audience and falls short of sales expectations. Other times, changes in ingredient availability or production costs may prompt companies to streamline their offerings and discontinue less popular varieties to focus on flagship products.
So come join us as we explore the discontinued Frito flavors that have vanished from store shelves. We'll delve into the stories behind these lost chips and reminisce about those that once delighted our taste buds. While we may never taste them again, their memory lives on in the hearts of snack lovers everywhere.
1. Tabasco-flavored Fritos
If you love everything spicy and delicious, you would have loved Tabasco-flavored Fritos. The chip had everything we love about corn chips and the tangy sauce all rolled into one, in theory. Although there isn't much information available about the flavor, and the consensus is that it was only available in select markets in the United States for a short time. "Not many people remember these and they might have been sold in only a few spots. They were the best Fritos though," a fan of the flavor wrote on Reddit. "I thought they might have been a fever dream, but nope they were real." Photos of the bags are even difficult to track down online, but the flavor's fans remember it fondly.
Since the flavor was enjoyed by such a niche group of people, it's unlikely that we are ever getting it back. "Whenever I tell people about them they look at me like I'm crazy," lamented one fan. However, if you want to try and recreate the flavor, grab a bottle of Tabasco and a bag of original Fritos. Pour a few drops onto each chip and enjoy the initial sensation of a sharp, tangy kick, followed by a gradual buildup of heat that lingers on the palate. It's a fantastic flavor combination, therefore, we understand the disappointment of Reddit users who haven't found Tabasco-flavored Fritos in years.
2. Non-Stop Nacho
For a golden period in the late 80s into the early 90s, Fritos Non-Stop Nacho was on the market. We can only assume that the chip was similar in taste and texture to another nacho cheese chip, the Dorito, also owned by Frito-Lay. This is because one of the TV spots advertised the flavor as a "big nacho crunch" with a subtle Mexican fiesta theme. "I wished Fritos would have a nacho flavor back" lamented one fan while reminiscing on the advertising campaign.
While there is no doubt that nacho cheese-flavored chips are delicious, the flavor was likely discontinued because it doesn't make sense for Frito Lay to sell two identical chip flavors that might compete against each other. While we would love to get our hands on a bag, the flavor hasn't been seen on supermarket shelves in nearly 30 years, so it's pretty unlikely we will ever get a chance. The closest we're likely to get is simply making a killer nacho recipe with Fritos as the base.
3. Wild 'n Mild Ranch
Sometimes, Fritos fans get lucky and there is a limited re-release of a much-beloved flavor. This happened for lovers of the brand's Wild 'n Mild Ranch. The flavor's original run lasted from 1986 to the late 1990s but was seen on shelves once again for a brief snap in late 2012. The original commercial boasts that Wild 'n Mild Ranch Fritos have a "creamy ranch flavor that no Fritos rustler can resist." However, those who had the chance to taste the chip were not so sure. "These Fritos taste very similar to Doritos Cooler Ranch, but with a lot less of the seasoning covering each of the chips," food blogger Chip Review wrote. "The flavor also seemed to be missing a bit of the sour creaminess that we love about ranch."
They also noted that the flavor of the corn chip kind of took over the ranch flavor. It seems the flavor combination works better on Doritos because the chip is thinner. While we can keep a little hope alive that we all might get to try Wild 'n Mild Ranch Fritos one day because of its brief 2012 resurrection, we are not holding our breath. It's over a decade later and only a handful of people even remember Fritos Wild 'n Mild, leading us to believe they are never coming back.
4. Cheddar Ranch Twists
Available for a glorious decade from the late 1990s into the onset of the 2000s, Cheddar Ranch Twists Fritos still have fans today. "Am I the only person who remembers these," tweeted one fan with a photo of the snack, sparking a nostalgic conversation that even drew the attention of the official Frito-Lay account. "Sadly, we're no longer producing Fritos Flavor Twists Cheddar Ranch Flavored Corn Snacks" it replied. "We know it's a bummer, but we'll be sure to pass your note on to our Fritos team so they know they have fans who miss the snack. Thanks for being a loyal fan!"
Unfortunately, this answer wasn't acceptable to fans who missed the unique combination of sharp cheddar cheese and smooth, creamy ranch dressing. "I made a Twitter just to beg you guys to bring these back," one particularly passionate fan pleaded. While you can't find the chip in stores or online, the best bet to recreate the flavor is to mix Fritos with Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch Doritos for a taste that's at least a little similar. And maybe, if you really want to try them, keep tweeting Frito-Lay with your requests.
5. Jalapeño Cheddar Twists
Nothing tastes better than a little bit of chile con queso. The smooth, creamy taste of cheese paired with a spicy kick of Jalapeño is a winning combination. For a brief period, this experience could be replicated in a Frito. Jalapeño Cheddar Twists stood out among other spicy snacks because of the carefully calibrated spice level. Frito-Lay managed to strike a delicate balance that ensured that the heat of the jalapeño was prominent without overwhelming the taste buds. Each chip delivered a consistent and satisfying level of spiciness, allowing you to enjoy the flavor without feeling like you needed a fire extinguisher.
The chip also had a unique twist shape. This provided an extra dimension of texture and added a playful crunch to the overall snacking experience. However, the last online mention of the flavor we found was in June 2003, leading us to believe that no matter how much snackers enjoyed these chips in the aughts, if there hasn't been any noise about a comeback by now, we probably won't see them again.
6. Texas Grill
The popular Twitter account Discontinued Foods started a conversation about Texas Grill Fritos in 2022. The chip had a tangy honey BBQ flavor and even a superstar-studded ad campaign but was still only available from 1995 to '97. Besides the flavor, another feature that set these chips apart was they had grill marks painted onto each chip to make them appear even more authentic. Country singer Reba McEntire starred in a funny 1995 ad campaign for the chip which shows her putting on a full concert in a gas station parking lot to convince a cashier to sell her a bag of chips after hours. However, even Reba's seal of approval wasn't enough to keep the flavor on the market.
There have been many attempts by fans to bring back the chip over the years, with one particularly dedicated snacker even starting a Change.org petition to try and get Frito-Lay's attention. "I miss these. They were the best," wrote one signer. "They were the best chips ever," wrote another. While the petition only has few signatures, it is still active and slowly expanding. Yet, unless the number of names suddenly rockets up into the six figures, we doubt that we will ever get to taste this chip again.
7. McGraw's Spicy Jalapeño
McGraw's Spicy Jalapeño was a limited-edition spicy chip that featured country superstar Tim McGraw smiling up at fans from the front of the bag. There was no information on the bag about how the flavor connects to the singer, which may have confused customers who came across it at the supermarket or in a vending machine. However, the flavor was part of a larger collaboration between McGraw and Frito-Lay. The company was the "official snack" of McGraw's summer headlining tour, and he even starred in a few commercials for the brand.
The chips were very spicy, which food blogger Nate's Plate enjoyed. "The first bite tastes like genuine jalapeño for an instant, then disappears. Next, a moment of subdued Tex-Mex flavor is followed by a brief tingle of the tongue and throat, then that 'I just ate something sort of spicy feeling' lingers in the upper rear of the throat," he wrote. "The most exciting part about eating them was when an intense burning sensation slowly crept into my nose and made me sneeze." With the collaboration between McGraw and Fritos long expired, it's unlikely that we will ever experience this for ourselves.
8. Classic Ranch
Fritos Classic Ranch is a more recent flavor, first made available in 2016. Many fans enjoyed it. You could even see the spices with your naked eye. "I opened the bag to find that the chips had the expected Fritos shapes, but also noticeable was a light smattering of small green and red seasoning bits," a fan wrote on Taquitos. "I crunched in to find a tasty ranch flavor on the first bite, not particularly strong but still a good ranch taste, slowly transitioning into a more standard Fritos taste as the ranch wore off."
This sentiment is widely shared, as another fan of the flavor left this glowing review. "I love and hate these!!! I could honestly eat a bag in one day. Seriously, I've done it," one commentor wrote. "They are the perfect crispy/crunchiness. Perfectly seasoned ... not overly salty. I have to fight the urge to buy it when I'm in the market. It's got a delicious ranch flavor added to that nice deep-fried taste without being greasy."
Although Fritos Classic Ranch was popular and loved, they are no longer listed on the official Frito-Lay website. Major retailers like Walmart used to have backstock, however, many locations are now out, so if you find them, grab them while you still can. Fritos doesn't bring many flavors back, so we don't have much hope for Classic Ranch.
9. Tangy Roasted Corn
Corn chips with a special roasted corn flavor make a lot of sense, but unfortunately, the Tangy Roasted Corn Fritos didn't last. The chip had an interesting flavor that seemed to change the longer you chewed. "These Fritos had a light orange-colored seasoning on them that tasted like a very mild barbecue flavor at first, and then tasted very distinctly of lime in the aftertaste," said one reviewer. The chips were shaped just like regular Fritos, but the taste profile was just different enough to keep things tasty. "The tangy seasoning was not overwhelmingly strong, but it was strong enough to pretty much cover up the regular Fritos taste, giving these an entirely different flavor."
Deep flavor or not, things didn't work out for the Tangy Roasted Corn Fritos. The chip hasn't been seen for sale in over a decade, regardless of its three-star rating from Chip Review. We don't think we are getting these discontinued Fritos back anytime soon.
10. Lime & Chile
Fritos Lime & Chile smelled "mostly like regular Fritos, but there is a very slight lime and chile smell, too. These smell better than regular Fritos," per one reviewer. They also tasted pretty good, as they "had a mild enough level of lime and chile flavoring that you could still taste the Fritos." Lime & Chile Fritos were so beloved by fans that there is even a Facebook group begging FritoLay to bring them back. "Bring Back Lime and Chile Fritos...The Movement!" has just over 300 members and active posting history dating back to 2010, which is roughly around the time, we assume, that the chips first left shelves. "Let's have a sit in front of headquarters," a particularly passionate fan suggested.
This was after FritoLay officially acknowledged the group with some disappointing news. "We're so glad to know one of our past products reached your 'favorite snack' list! We understand each brand or flavor will end up being a front-runner for someone," the message read. "We wish we could carry them all. Regrettably, some snacks must be discontinued in order to make room for new ideas and the ever-changing market demand." Sounds like the final word on Fritos Lime & Chile.
11. Tapatíos Flavor Twists
Tapatíos hot sauce has a sweet, tangy flavor, and Fritos officially release the flavor on shelves in the early and mid-2010s. Unfortunately, despite strong positive reactions from fans, Tapatíos Flavor Twists are no longer available for sale in both the Fritos and Doritos varieties.
"These are so tasty and spicy!!! Love them so much. They are good on their own no dip needed!" one fan raved on Influenster. "I love these! They're so addicting lol. They have a really nice taste they remind me a lot of the Doritos Tapatíos. Perfect with some lemon and Tapatíos," said another. It's a smart suggestion to add your own Tapatío directly from the bottle onto an original Fritos corn chip. This hack is now the closest you will be able to get to tasting this flavor firsthand.
12. Ballpark Nacho
In 2010, a limited-edition Fritos flavor graced our shelves for a short while, never to be seen again — Ballpark Nacho. There is hardly a mention of the flavor anywhere on the Internet, other than a loving shout-out on the Discontinued Foods Twitter page. The chips were "Fritos corn chips meant to taste like eating nachos at a ballgame, featuring a flavor profile that was part salsa, part nacho cheese." They were a true hit for those who remember them from their brief tenure. "The bygone glory days of Ballpark Nacho Fritos," lamented one fan in the replies.
When asked if these Nacho Cheese Fritos tasted anything like Nacho Cheese Doritos, a Flickr user said, "Nacho Cheese Doritos actually taste more like real cheese. The Ballpark Nacho Fritos taste more like that artificial, Velveeta-y cheese they dump on ballpark nachos." No matter whether the chip authentically recreated a ballpark dining experience, it still only lasted less than a year. We think it's safe to say we won't be seeing these Fritos again anytime soon.
13. Tex-Mex Flavor Twists
Not much is known about the actual flavor profile of discontinued Tex-Mex Flavor Twists Fritos, but what we do know is they were well-loved. Fans of the flavor had already started wondering where their beloved snack wandered off to as early as 2012. "Do they still sell Tex Mex Fritos Twists?" a disappointed Redditor asked. The answer, even back then, was already no.
The chips were sold in such a small market for such a short time that some fans were just looking for confirmation that the flavor was real. "I have been looking for confirmation that this actually existed," a fan of the flavor asked. "Back in 2006 I was pregnant with my first child and worked at a local grocery store and I was obsessed with these corn chips that were twisted and the flavor was Tex Mex." Since those who got to try out Tex-Mex Flavor Twists Fritos are having a hard time believing they were even real, we have a feeling this discontinued flavor is never coming back.