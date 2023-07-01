13 Discontinued Fritos Flavors We Aren't Getting Back

If you love everything spicy and delicious, you would have loved Tabasco-flavored Fritos. The chip had everything we love about corn chips and the tangy sauce all rolled into one, in theory. Although there isn't much information available about the flavor, and the consensus is that it was only available in select markets in the United States for a short time. "Not many people remember these and they might have been sold in only a few spots. They were the best Fritos though," a fan of the flavor wrote on Reddit. "I thought they might have been a fever dream, but nope they were real." Photos of the bags are even difficult to track down online, but the flavor's fans remember it fondly.

Since the flavor was enjoyed by such a niche group of people, it's unlikely that we are ever getting it back. "Whenever I tell people about them they look at me like I'm crazy," lamented one fan. However, if you want to try and recreate the flavor, grab a bottle of Tabasco and a bag of original Fritos. Pour a few drops onto each chip and enjoy the initial sensation of a sharp, tangy kick, followed by a gradual buildup of heat that lingers on the palate. It's a fantastic flavor combination, therefore, we understand the disappointment of Reddit users who haven't found Tabasco-flavored Fritos in years.