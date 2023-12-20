What's The Difference Between Catalina And French Dressing?

Next time you're at the grocery store, head to the salad dressing section and take note of how many different styles of dressing there are on offer (it's probably a lot). Some are wildly popular, like Ranch, and some, like balsamic vinaigrette, are pretty self-explanatory. But you could be forgiven for not being able to pick some of them out of a lineup. Catalina and French dressing, both orange in color, are particularly hard to differentiate.

The two are similar, but not exactly the same. Catalina is often considered a subset of French dressing, with most of the same ingredients — ketchup, oil, vinegar, sugar, and other seasonings — but in different proportions. French dressing tends to contain more oil and spices, while Catalina has a higher proportion of ketchup. As a result, French dressing is usually lighter in color and a bit creamier than Catalina.

As you might suspect based on the inclusion of ketchup, "French" dressing as we know it is a distinctly American invention, probably owing more to Kraft Foods than to any European culinary tradition. But the century-old concoction is still popular enough that you can find it at basically any grocery store or salad bar in the U.S.