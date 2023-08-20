What Does Mesquite Actually Taste Like?

Summertime and backyard grilling are pretty much synonymous. Yet, grilling can sometimes be intimidating, with all the different grills and tools, and then there's choosing the right type of wood for smoking meat. One such grilling term you may have seen on menus, bags of wood chips, or barbecue marinades, is mesquite.

Have you ever wondered what exactly is mesquite, what does it taste like, and how does it differ from other grilling ingredients like hickory? Here are the answers you need. Harvested from mesquite trees that grow in desert regions throughout the Southwestern U.S. and Central and South America, mesquite typically comes in two main forms: mesquite wood, or a powder ground from bean pods that grow on the trees.

Though Indigenous populations have long ground mesquite pods into flours to make foods and medicinal teas, today mesquite is mostly known for making flavorful barbecued meats and veggies. The powdered form, when added like a spice to make a rub, basting sauce, or marinade, has a flavor that's smoky, sweet, and slightly nutty, with notes of caramel.

Mesquite wood, on the other hand, is best for imparting flavor when grilling, and can be quite intensely smoky and earthy, compared to more mild woods like hickory. While this intensity is a great thing for the hearty flavors of red meat (ask any dedicated Texas beef brisket aficionado), mesquite can sometimes be too robust for foods like fish, where it can be too bitter and overpower more nuanced flavor profiles.