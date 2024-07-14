We Tasted And Ranked 10 Canada Dry Ginger Ale Flavors

Ginger Ale has been around since the mid-19th century, and Canadian Chemist John J. McLaughlin struck liquid gold in 1904 with his own concoction that he introduced as Canada Dry Ginger Ale. During prohibition, the United States went dry, and in 1921, Canada Dry headed south to whet many Americans' whistles. It became known as the "Champagne of ginger ales," and was employed as a solid mixer for alcohol. As the 20th century was coming to a close, Canada Dry Ginger Ale started to experiment with new flavors. With so many options now available though, which one is the best?

To get the bottom of things, I assumed the role of taste tester and tried every ginger ale the company sells to see how they stack up. Below is the definitive ranking of the current flavors of Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.