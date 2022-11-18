The New Cheetos Blender Is Specifically Made To Produce That Famous Orange Dust

For a brief time this fall, the Canadian hamlet of Cheadle was graced with the 17-foot Cheeto Puff statue it never knew it needed. Erected by Frito-Lay parent company PepsiCo, the touring statue is making its rounds across the North American country, per CNN. In both color contrast and form, the snack effigy is clearly an homage to Cheetos' most recognizable quality: the bright-orange dust it leaves on the fingertips of all who partake — at least those who have yet to employ a pair of chopsticks when tucking into a bag of Flamin' Hots.

That dust is such an essential facet of the Cheetos identity that it's even earned its own moniker. "Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," Lisa Allie of PepsiCo Canada told CNN. And now, Cheetos is releasing a special a special blender catered to Cheetle enthusiasts at home.