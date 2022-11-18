The New Cheetos Blender Is Specifically Made To Produce That Famous Orange Dust
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a brief time this fall, the Canadian hamlet of Cheadle was graced with the 17-foot Cheeto Puff statue it never knew it needed. Erected by Frito-Lay parent company PepsiCo, the touring statue is making its rounds across the North American country, per CNN. In both color contrast and form, the snack effigy is clearly an homage to Cheetos' most recognizable quality: the bright-orange dust it leaves on the fingertips of all who partake — at least those who have yet to employ a pair of chopsticks when tucking into a bag of Flamin' Hots.
That dust is such an essential facet of the Cheetos identity that it's even earned its own moniker. "Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," Lisa Allie of PepsiCo Canada told CNN. And now, Cheetos is releasing a special a special blender catered to Cheetle enthusiasts at home.
'Cheetles' at your fingertips
Staring November 21, U.S. consumers can blitz up their own Cheetle with the new "Cheetos Duster," currently waitlisted on Amazon. From the looks of it, the gadget is essentially just a small blender with a Cheetos logo on it, outfitted in the brand's signature orange hue. A Cheetos rep told AdWeek that the Duster is "a new way to innovate and elevate recipes with the delicious taste of Cheetle" and can be used to make such culinary concoctions as "Cheetos-coated mozzarella sticks, Flamin' Hot turkey legs, and Cheetos-rimmed cocktails."
If any NYT Cooking producers are reading this, we think "Mystery Menu" viewers — namely, us — would be interested to see Sohla and Ham El-Waylly make a multi-course meal using a Cheetos Duster and a Cheetos variety pack. The possibilities seem endless. Indeed, the Cheetos website features an arsenal of recipes to inspire your Cheetle feast at home.