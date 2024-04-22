How To Mimic The Flavor Of Sichuan Pepper In Your Own Kitchen
If you're a fan of spicy food, then you're probably familiar with different types of peppers, such as chipotle or serrano. However, you might not be as familiar with Sichuan pepper. These small peppercorns are ash tree berries and a staple in Chinese Sichuan cooking dishes like mapo tofu and hot pot broth. You'll also find it in Chinese five-spice blends.
Now, unlike chili peppers, Sichuan peppers don't actually burn, but they do leave you with a tingling sensation that sort of numbs the tongue. They can have varying flavor profiles ranging from earthy to floral, depending on what kind you use.
If you don't have Sichuan peppers in your cabinet but still want to add their unique qualities to your meals, there's an easy alternative to try — a combination of coriander and black pepper. You won't get the same numbing feeling on your tongue, but you can still get some of the same tasting notes in your cooking.
Why coriander and black pepper work together
To understand why this coriander and black pepper duo works, you've got to break down their flavor profiles. For its part, black pepper has a woody, piney aroma and flavor with hints of citrus similar to those of Sichuan peppers.
On the other hand, coriander is a spice with a strong aroma and noticeable citrus notes. It has a slightly sweet flavor with floral hints. While it does have a warm taste and scent, it's a mild spice that works best when paired with things like cumin or, in this case, black pepper.
So, next time you make Sichuan pepper chili or another recipe that typically relies on this spice, try mixing black pepper and coriander instead. If you do, you may find you get a similar aroma and complexity to your dish, although you won't get the same tingly burn on your tongue.
Other substitutes for Sichuan peppers
A mix of coriander and black pepper isn't the only substitute you can try if you need to swap out these peppercorns. Another option is Tellicherry peppercorn, which has a milder heat and a deeper black pepper taste. This particular variety is considered one of the best quality peppercorns available; however, it may be hard to come by. Another variety is Tasmanian peppercorns, which have mild, slightly sweet, woody notes with floral hints. However, the spice doesn't have much burn, so you may need to add more than you would with Sichuan peppers.
Alternatively, you could switch the Sichuan peppers for grains of paradise. This spice has citrus and juniper notes, touches of warming spices like nutmeg and cardamom, and a distinct woody scent. It also has a fairly mild heat. Whichever option you go for, you won't get the same numbing sensation that Sichuan pepper has. However, there can be simple ways to replace this ingredient if you don't readily have it on hand.