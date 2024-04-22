How To Mimic The Flavor Of Sichuan Pepper In Your Own Kitchen

If you're a fan of spicy food, then you're probably familiar with different types of peppers, such as chipotle or serrano. However, you might not be as familiar with Sichuan pepper. These small peppercorns are ash tree berries and a staple in Chinese Sichuan cooking dishes like mapo tofu and hot pot broth. You'll also find it in Chinese five-spice blends.

Now, unlike chili peppers, Sichuan peppers don't actually burn, but they do leave you with a tingling sensation that sort of numbs the tongue. They can have varying flavor profiles ranging from earthy to floral, depending on what kind you use.

If you don't have Sichuan peppers in your cabinet but still want to add their unique qualities to your meals, there's an easy alternative to try — a combination of coriander and black pepper. You won't get the same numbing feeling on your tongue, but you can still get some of the same tasting notes in your cooking.