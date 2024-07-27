12 Recalls That Will Always Haunt Starbucks

Like any food and drink company, Starbucks has to recall products from time to time. Yet certain problems are bigger than others, which is why this particular list of incidents will always haunt the coffee company. A product recall is an action companies take when something on sale to the public isn't working like it should after the fact. Those in charge must warn consumers not to use the product, lest they get hurt or sick. The issue could be that a car battery is prone to catching on fire, a piece of furniture can't stay upright, or a batch of milk is contaminated with deadly bacteria.

In the case of the coffee giant, it has had plenty of problems. There was a batch of frappuccinos laced with glass, branded water bottles that seemed to shatter for no reason, and a very unfortunate coincidence with advertising imagery in the summer of 2002. While some Starbucks drinks cause controversy, these recalled products, in some cases, actually caused injuries. Whatever problems the chain might have in the future, these will be the recalls that the company can never get away from.