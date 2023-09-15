You Probably Have The Infamous McDonald's Coffee Story All Wrong

If you grew up in the '90s, you definitely remember the infamous McDonald's coffee story. A woman (never named in the public recounting of the tale) spilled hot coffee on herself and then sued the Golden Arches for it. The story was held up as the apex example of American lawsuit culture gone horribly wrong; clearly, the woman in question was to blame for the problem, and it's a cautionary tale about how dumb our legal system is, right?

Wrong. It turns out that if you've spent the intervening years thinking the McDonald's coffee lawsuit was a tale of one woman's hubris and the legal system that unfairly gave her money for it, you've had the entire thing wrong. It turns out that not only did she deserve to win the lawsuit, but McDonald's was lucky to settle with her for as little as they did — and McDonald's has spent decades trying to make sure you don't realize it.

In 1992, 79-year-old Stella Liebeck of Albuquerque, New Mexico, ordered a black coffee from McDonald's after being driven there by her grandson, then spilled it on herself. These are the facts that both the popular recollection of the case and the actual truth agree on, but that's basically where they diverge.