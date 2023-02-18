Starbucks Recalled Bottled Vanilla Frappuccino Could Contain Bits Of Glass

Whether it's a daily habit or a once-a-month treat, chances are you've enjoyed a Starbucks beverage. With over 35,000 locations worldwide, Starbucks is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after coffee chains. The first location opened in Seattle in 1971 and has continuously expanded ever since, developing a loyal following of fans. The coffee company knows that ordering from the drive-thru every day can get pricey, so to help its customers curb spending, it began producing some of its more popular products for at-home enjoyment.

In addition to K-Cups and coffee packages, Starbucks sells bottled and canned versions of some of its tasty drinks in many grocery and convenience stores. Consumers can stock up on cans of Double or Tripleshot Espresso, cups of cappuccinos or macchiatos, or bottles of Frappuccinos. Though the Frappuccino is blended with ice in the cafes, the bottled versions aim to mimic the flavor in a liquid format.

Though these sweet drinks may offer a nice little energy boost, ABC News reports that there may be more than caffeine and cream in the vanilla variety. This on-the-go Frappuccino is currently being recalled for potentially containing glass.