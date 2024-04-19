Starbucks' Cold Cups Are Getting A Makeover. Here's What We Know

Brace yourself Starbucks fans — the company is rolling out a redesign on their cold cups, an impactful switch considering that cold drinks account for 75% of US beverage sales. The new cups have an original design crafted by Starbucks, whose mission was to not only reduce waste but also make the cups more accessible to its customers.

So, what makes these cups unique? For one thing, the new design uses up to 20% less plastic than the current cold cup design and makes for straw-free sipping. At the same time, they feature one lid that fits all Starbucks cup sizes — tall, grande, and venti. Thanks to feedback from store partners, the new cups will also feature clear drink line markers and raised letters to indicate cup size, all designed to support low-vision customers and employees.

You won't have to wait long to see what these cups are like in person, either. They're set to start making appearances in stores throughout both the U.S. and Canada in April 2024, although the rollout will be fully implemented over the remaining months of the year.