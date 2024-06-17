The Discontinued Starbucks Bottled Drink That Was Fizzing With Controversy

Way back in 1994, America was a different place. Bill Clinton was president, AOL was delivered to homes via CDs in the mail, and Starbucks launched a product that no one recognized: It was called Mazagran, and it was a cold, carbonated, bottled coffee.

There's not much information about this failed attempt at bringing something new to the shelves of Starbucks, and that's perhaps unsurprising. It lasted for about a year before it was pulled and relegated to the darkest corners of corporate history, the shadowy place reserved for the bad ideas that everyone wants to forget. But Mazagran wasn't a total waste, and it ended up paving the way for one of the company's most popular products today. Although the product never caught on, and most consumers only tried it once, it is an important part of the brand's history.

That makes it a pretty interesting look at how — and why — some of the biggest companies in the world put out products that fail, and how they weather that failure to turn things around. There's an important lesson to be learned there: Failures are only failures if you don't move on from them.