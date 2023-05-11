The New Starbucks X Stanley Tumblers Are Already Being Resold On Ebay

It's safe to say that Starbucks is more than just a mere coffee chain. The business has achieved cult-status, due in no small part to the influencers who constantly post about it from their social media profiles. Outdoor brand Stanley is also the subject of much online chatter when it comes to its line of Adventure Quencher Travel Tumblers. As reported by CNN, the brand's not-so-humble travel mug is a hot commodity among consumers, as more than 150,000 people have signed up to its waitlist. Based on the mug's popularity, it's easy to see why Starbucks' collaboration with Stanley is being met with so much anticipation.

While the coffee chain's Stanley tumbler has been available for sale in Thailand for some time, it was only released in the U.S. on May 9. The iconic pink color of the mug proved highly tempting to fans, who immediately made their way to Target locations featuring Starbucks stores, where the mug is exclusively sold. However, laying hands on these mugs is easier said than done, as each location only receives two, and purchases are limited to one per person. As a result, the Starbucks x Stanley tumblers are going for ridiculous amounts of money on eBay.