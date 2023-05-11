The New Starbucks X Stanley Tumblers Are Already Being Resold On Ebay
It's safe to say that Starbucks is more than just a mere coffee chain. The business has achieved cult-status, due in no small part to the influencers who constantly post about it from their social media profiles. Outdoor brand Stanley is also the subject of much online chatter when it comes to its line of Adventure Quencher Travel Tumblers. As reported by CNN, the brand's not-so-humble travel mug is a hot commodity among consumers, as more than 150,000 people have signed up to its waitlist. Based on the mug's popularity, it's easy to see why Starbucks' collaboration with Stanley is being met with so much anticipation.
While the coffee chain's Stanley tumbler has been available for sale in Thailand for some time, it was only released in the U.S. on May 9. The iconic pink color of the mug proved highly tempting to fans, who immediately made their way to Target locations featuring Starbucks stores, where the mug is exclusively sold. However, laying hands on these mugs is easier said than done, as each location only receives two, and purchases are limited to one per person. As a result, the Starbucks x Stanley tumblers are going for ridiculous amounts of money on eBay.
How much would you pay for a Stanley tumbler?
If you're lucky enough to snag a Stanley tumbler from Target, you can expect a retail cost of $44.95. However, if you must simply have your mug now, get ready for a bit of sticker shock. Searching for Starbucks x Stanley cup on eBay returns some breathtaking results, and not in a good way. The "buy it now" prices for these tumblers range from $214.99 to $300, a far cry from the original retail price. And when compared to other Stanley products currently for sale on the auction site, the price is even more shocking. Consider that a similar Starbucks x Stanley collab cup in white is listed for just $39.99. This price difference makes it abundantly clear that exclusivity is driving the massive markup.
RESTOCK ALLERT MAY 26th . . . For those of you who were not able to get one, today was a soft lauch and there will be another shipment coming in the 26th Comparison video of this tumbler to other Stanley's that are similar is coming soon
And perhaps that was part of Starbucks' plan all along. While there's no official verification, fans of the Stanley mug are making some interesting claims on Reddit. According to one commenter, a barista working at a Target/Starbucks location claimed another shipment is expected in a month. This claim is backed up by a recent TikTok video, which featured a tweet claiming that a new stock should arrive on May 26. Whether that turns out to be true, it's likely that the buzz surrounding Starbucks x Stanley Adventure tumblers is bound to persist for some time.