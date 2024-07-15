10 Mushroom Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

We all know that mushrooms can be a love-or-hate kind of thing, and for every person you know who can't get enough of them, you probably know someone who complains about seeing them on a menu or in the kitchen ... waiting. Don't worry, though: We have you covered with some incredible mushroom-centric recipes that will please the biggest fungi-lover and win over the biggest cynic.

People have been eating mushrooms for thousands of years, and today, you'll only find a handful in your favorite grocery or specialty store of the 2,000 or so known edible species. However, not only can they add an amazing flavor to countless dishes, but they pack a pretty big punch when you start talking about health benefits, too. They deliver several important nutrients — like potassium and zinc — and they've also been linked to helping to manage chronic inflammation, lowering blood pressure, boosting immune system function, and maintaining heart, brain, and gut health. All in those tiny little packages!

With that in mind, let's look at some delicious recipes that will help you get mushrooms on the dinner table more often. Whether you're looking for something that comes together quickly, a one-skillet meal, or something for your next weekend brunch, we have you covered.