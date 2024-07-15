10 Mushroom Recipes You'll Want On Repeat
We all know that mushrooms can be a love-or-hate kind of thing, and for every person you know who can't get enough of them, you probably know someone who complains about seeing them on a menu or in the kitchen ... waiting. Don't worry, though: We have you covered with some incredible mushroom-centric recipes that will please the biggest fungi-lover and win over the biggest cynic.
People have been eating mushrooms for thousands of years, and today, you'll only find a handful in your favorite grocery or specialty store of the 2,000 or so known edible species. However, not only can they add an amazing flavor to countless dishes, but they pack a pretty big punch when you start talking about health benefits, too. They deliver several important nutrients — like potassium and zinc — and they've also been linked to helping to manage chronic inflammation, lowering blood pressure, boosting immune system function, and maintaining heart, brain, and gut health. All in those tiny little packages!
With that in mind, let's look at some delicious recipes that will help you get mushrooms on the dinner table more often. Whether you're looking for something that comes together quickly, a one-skillet meal, or something for your next weekend brunch, we have you covered.
Spicy Chinese Eggplant And Mushroom Stir-Fry
A stir-fry is a great option for putting together a hearty, filling meal even if you're short on time, and one of the things we love about this recipe is that it's incredibly versatile. Along with Chinese eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, and onions, the sky's the limit. If you have veggies left over from other meals, they'll all work with this tasty dish that's perfect for a Meat-free Monday. (But yes, you can also add a protein if you want: It's that versatile!)
Mini Mushroom Wellington Bites
Looking for some easy nibbles to serve ahead of a special meal? Maybe you just want to make something a little different for this week's movie date night. These bite-sized nuggets are what you're looking for: They're puff pastry-wrapped mushrooms seasoned in the spirit of a classic beef Wellington, but depending on how creative you get, they can be much more. In just around half an hour, you'll have tasty bites that are sure to please, whether they're served as a unique side, a stand-alone snack, or an appetizer.
Hearty Mushroom Coconut Curry
Some nights just call for a hearty, warm-you-from-the-inside kind of meal, and this is precisely one of those dishes. Although this particular recipe uses portobello caps and white mushrooms, it's a versatile concept that will work with a variety of different mushrooms and vegetables. One of the things you'll love about this is that the delicious curry spices and seasonings — along with the addition of other ingredients like tofu or your other favorite proteins — make this a great meal for getting even the biggest mushroom naysayer to try something new.
Buttermilk Fried Oyster Mushrooms
Don't worry: You don't need a deep-fryer to make these delicious fried mushrooms! A regular pot will do: Just batter and fry them up, and serve them with your favorite dipping sauce — we recommend a spicy sriracha mayo — and you have a brilliant appetizer that's sure to be regularly requested. Make these mushrooms an addition to your next pizza night, and you're sure to have the family raving.
Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata
Mushrooms aren't just for dinner and breakfast omelets. Mushrooms and kale — along with any other vegetables you may also want to add — come together with cubed French bread and an eggy mixture for a dish that can be served as a breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even a light dinner on those nights when you don't feel like serving something too complicated. It'll be ready in about an hour, and best of all? Most of that time is hands-off cooking time in the oven.
Veggie Coconut Curry Ramen
Ramen is endlessly versatile, and yes, this recipe uses the packages of dried ramen noodles that almost everyone keeps kicking around for a quick meal. Get rid of those flavor packets and replace them in this curry that tastes much more complicated than it is. Shiitake mushrooms will soak up all those flavors of curry, coconut milk, ginger, and garlic for a soup that's spicy and smooth at the same time.
One-Pan Chicken Marsala
If there's anything better than a simple, delicious, hearty dinner, it's one that requires just a single pan to make. And that's exactly what this chicken marsala is: You'll start by cooking the chicken and then build the rest of the dish around it, including sliced mushrooms that will soak up the wine and a creamy broth. An elegant but filling dinner that's ready in around 20 minutes? Yes, please!
Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
If you haven't had beef stroganoff in a while, now is the time to change that. It's a classic for a reason, and when it's made in a slow cooker, it pretty much guarantees that beef stew meat will come out fall-apart tender. Mushrooms are browned and then slow-cooked to add an incredible depth of flavor to this dish, leaving no one wondering why this has been a wintertime staple for generations.
Classic Steak Diane
It wasn't too long ago — post-World War II — that Steak Diane would have been on the menu in all of the classiest restaurants in all the country's biggest cities. Today, you can make it at home, and you definitely want to. While there are a lot of incredible food pairings, steak and mushrooms are high on anyone's list. Add in the deep flavors of cognac, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce, and you have an elegant steak dinner in a shockingly short time.
1-Skillet Salisbury Steak
Salisbury steak might conjure up memories of TV dinners, but this isn't your grandparents' dinner. Ground beef partners with sliced mushrooms for an incredibly flavorful main course, and while you can omit those mushrooms, well, you shouldn't! Leave the sauce as a broth or thicken it into a luscious gravy, serve it alongside your favorite green vegetables, and if you really want to capture that TV dinner vibe, you can absolutely add a brownie for dessert.
