Brunch-Friendly Kale And Mushroom Strata Recipe

If you're looking for a dish that combines wholesome greens and veggies to start your morning off right, you've come to the right place. We're introducing recipe developer and registered dietitian Kristen Carli, MS, RD's recipe for this brunch-friendly kale and mushroom strata. This savory dish effortlessly marries the robust essence of kale with the rich, umami notes of mushrooms. It not only promises a burst of nutritional goodness but also a creamy, savory experience for your taste buds.

While ideal for brunch, these leftovers could also double as lunch or a cozy dinner. Carli says, "This dish makes excellent leftovers. Simply store extras in an airtight container in the fridge. Then, when you are ready to eat, just heat them up in the microwave for a quick meal." You'll also impress your guests with this dish. "This is a perfect dish to prepare for a crowd. It's a showstopper, but it's deceptively easy," says Carli.