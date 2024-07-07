Spicy Chinese Eggplant and Mushroom Stir-Fry Recipe

If your weeknights are busy, stir-fries can be your best friend, offering a delicious and healthy meal that comes together quickly. There are many types of eggplant, and in this recipe, we are featuring Chinese eggplant, which has a delicate taste and is inclined to soak up the sauce it's cooked with, making it extra savory and flavorful. Plus, the skin is thinner, so there is no need to peel it — another time saver. To make this meal veggie-packed, we've also included onion, red pepper, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger, and you can easily bulk this meal up with added protein, if desired.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you have other vegetables on hand, you can feel free to throw them into the mix. Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bok choy, and cabbage are all delicious in this recipe." Keep reading to learn how to sizzle up this delicious vegetable stir-fry!