Buttermilk Fried Oyster Mushrooms Recipe

Whatever is on your list of favorite appetizers, it's hard to deny the goodness of a crispy fried snack. While chicken and cheese are popular candidates for deep-frying, there is always room for more creativity — especially if you're frying vegetables. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares this buttermilk fried oyster mushroom recipe that offers something for everyone. This fried snack is deliciously savory, with a perfectly spiced batter and a creamy dip to boot.

This recipe is a great alternative if you follow a vegetarian diet and miss certain meat-based bites. As Vergara says, "I really like how this recipe satisfies that craving for fried chicken without the meat." If you've never tasted this type of mushroom, she describes, "Oyster mushrooms have a meaty, chewy texture with a mild taste, so they take on whatever flavor you cook them with while mimicking chicken easily." Even if you continue to eat fried chicken, you'll want to add this mushroom version to your regular rotation.