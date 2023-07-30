Veggie Coconut Curry Ramen Recipe

Are you looking for a vegetarian curry that is loaded with wholesome ingredients, lots of aromatics, and even crosses over into ramen territory? Well, you've come to the right place. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for veggie coconut curry ramen. As a dietitian, Carli tells us, "Most Americans do not eat enough servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Not only are they incredibly healthy for us, veggies can be delicious if given a helping hand." That helping hand is lots of flavor, and this recipe definitely doesn't skimp on that.

While many people rely on savory meat to boost flavor in their meals, Carli says, "When I develop vegetarian or vegan recipes, I rely on other flavor-makers to pack a punch." Carli is referring to her use of umami-forward mushrooms, aromatics like garlic and ginger, as well as curry powder, full-fat coconut milk, and red curry paste. Add in some classic ramen noodles and you have your new favorite veggie-forward dish.