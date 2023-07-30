Veggie Coconut Curry Ramen Recipe
Are you looking for a vegetarian curry that is loaded with wholesome ingredients, lots of aromatics, and even crosses over into ramen territory? Well, you've come to the right place. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for veggie coconut curry ramen. As a dietitian, Carli tells us, "Most Americans do not eat enough servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Not only are they incredibly healthy for us, veggies can be delicious if given a helping hand." That helping hand is lots of flavor, and this recipe definitely doesn't skimp on that.
While many people rely on savory meat to boost flavor in their meals, Carli says, "When I develop vegetarian or vegan recipes, I rely on other flavor-makers to pack a punch." Carli is referring to her use of umami-forward mushrooms, aromatics like garlic and ginger, as well as curry powder, full-fat coconut milk, and red curry paste. Add in some classic ramen noodles and you have your new favorite veggie-forward dish.
Gather your ingredients for vegan coconut curry ramen
To make this veggie coconut curry ramen, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, crushed ginger, garlic, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, curry powder, salt, pepper, curry paste, veggie broth, coconut milk, ramen noodles, and scallions.
If you're not the biggest fan of mushrooms, feel free to substitute them. Carli notes, "This recipe is highly adaptable. If you don't like these veggies, feel free to substitute them for others. This curry would be great with sweet potatoes, broccoli, or cauliflower too, just make sure to add on cooking time since these veggies are a bit heartier."
Sauté the aromatics before adding in the vegetables
Heat a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Once hot, add in the oil. Then, when the oil is shimmering, add in the ginger and garlic. Sauté the aromatics until they are fragrant, which takes about 1 minute. Then, add in the mushrooms, bok choy, curry powder, salt, and pepper, sautéing until the veggies begin to break down, which takes about 5 minutes.
One thing we love about this recipe is how much ginger it includes. The addition of 2 teaspoons of crushed ginger on top of the hefty amount of minced garlic, means that this curry is filled with flavor. "Since you are not relying on meat for flavor in this veggie version, it's crucial to go heavy on the aromatics," Carli says.
Add in the red curry paste, veggie broth, and coconut milk before simmering
Add the red curry paste, veggie broth, and coconut milk to the pot. Using a wooden spoon, break up the red curry paste so that it evenly distributes in the liquid.
Bring the mixture to a simmer. Continue simmering for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Step-skippers, beware! "If using mushrooms, don't cut corners," Carli advises. "Be sure to simmer the entire 20 minutes. This will ensure that the mushrooms soak up that flavorful liquid during the cooking process. The flavors really come together during this step."
Add in the noodles and cook through before serving
Lastly, it's time to add in our favorite ingredient: ramen noodles. Add two to three packages of top ramen noodles to the pot. Be sure to discard the flavor packets, as you won't be needing them. Allow the noodles to cook through and become tender. This process takes about 8 minutes while the liquid is simmering.
Once the noodles are tender, go ahead and serve up a bowlful of this veggie coconut curry ramen. Garnish with chopped scallions for garnish, then you've got yourself a quick and easy lunch or dinner that certainly isn't skimping on flavor.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons crushed ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup chopped bok choy
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon red curry paste
- 4 cups veggie broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 packages ramen noodles (seasoning packets discarded)
- chopped scallions, for garnish
- In a Dutch oven over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the ginger and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Add in the mushrooms, bok choy, curry powder, salt, and pepper. Sauté for about 5 minutes.
- Add in the red curry paste, veggie broth, and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and keep it there for 20 minutes.
- Add in ramen noodles. Simmer until the noodles are tender and cooked, about 8 minutes.
- Serve with chopped scallions on top.
|Calories per Serving
|462
|Total Fat
|34.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|1,072.7 mg
|Protein
|8.5 g