13 Frozen Breakfast Foods That Disappeared From Stores

Few things evoke a feeling of nostalgia like food, and when it comes to breakfast foods, those feelings get even more intense. Virtually all of us have treasured memories of sitting around the kitchen table before we went to school, munching on a waffle or toaster strudel that came straight from the freezer. If you tried to recreate those memories, though, you may well be disappointed. Like frozen dinners of times gone by, many people's favorite frozen breakfast foods have disappeared from shelves, never to be seen again.

It's always surprisingly sad when a food item we know and love gets discontinued, and it's even sadder when we discover that it's usually just down to simple supply and demand. Many stores and manufacturers can be particularly brutal when it comes to discontinuing their items, leaving us hunting for replacements. Other discontinuations can be caused by the mere passage of time, with foods falling out of favor. Whatever the reason, we wanted to throw it back and check out all those frozen breakfast foods you'd probably forgotten about. Grab your morning cup of coffee, and let's take a trip down memory lane.