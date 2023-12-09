12 Food Brands That Changed Their Names

When Chris Rutt was looking for a homey name to give the world's first self-rising pancake flour, he found inspiration in the minstrel song "Old Aunt Jemima." The song was written in 1875 by African-American musician Billy Kersands, but the name "Aunt Jemima" dates back as far back as 1804. Rutt and partner Charles Underwood's Aunt Jemima products were produced and sold by their company — Pearl Milling Company.

Aunt Jemima took on a human form when former slave Nancy Green was hired to embody her at The World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 in Chicago. She received a fictional backstory outlined in "Life of Aunt Jemima" as a plantation cook whose pancakes become beloved by her owner Colonel Higbee, and then by everyone else.

In the 20th century, Aunt Jemima became one of the most popular pancake and syrup brands. For a time, there was even a restaurant at Disneyland. However, calls for a name and image change grew after the civil rights movement of the 1960s, and reached a boiling point after the death of George Floyd.

In June 2020, current owner Quaker Oats decided to change the name. In a press release, the company said, "to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry." That following summer, Aunt Jemima and her likeness were gone from packaging. The brand's new name honors the very first company that started it all: Pearl Milling Company.