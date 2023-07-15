Pillsbury's Discontinued Waffle Sticks Were A Staple Of The Early 2000s

We all have our own childhood memories of chomping down on a favorite snack from decades past. Unfortunately, as years pass, so do some of our favorite food products. The early 2000s were marked by many fun and colorful food items, especially for kids and adult kids alike. Apart from the discontinued breakfast cereals we wish they'd bring back, like Froot Loops cereal straws and French Toast Crunch, many of us look back at a few of the unique on-the-go breakfast options with a warming sense of nostalgia.

Hearing or seeing the word "Pillsbury" probably makes you think of the brand's famous tubed crescent rolls. However, if you were a child or pre-teen in the early 2000s, you might also picture Pillsbury waffle sticks which were sadly discontinued four years after their popular debut in 2003. Social media users on the Reddit platform agree this is one convenient breakfast option worth bringing back.

Lovers of foods past are not only reminded of this once popular treat thanks to social media users' nostalgia-based content, but they're hoping Pillsbury reconsiders discontinuing this convenient breakfast snack. Before we reveal some new and fun ways you can get your on-the-go breakfast fix without the return of these buzzworthy snacks, let's look at the level of devotion some foodies have for Pillsbury's beloved waffle sticks with dippin' cups.