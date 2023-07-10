Smucker's Discontinued Snack'n Waffles Fans Need To Try Arlington Valley Farms' Version
Back in 2011, Smucker's launched a new product: Snack'n Waffles. The breakfast food came in four different flavors — blueberry, maple, cinnamon, and chocolate chip — and could be stored in the freezer, then microwaved to eat. The prepackaged waffles were meant to be a mess-free eating experience since their presweetened flavors eliminated the need for any added syrup.
In 2019, however, Smucker's tweeted that the waffles had been "discontinued due to low support" back in 2012 — just a year after the initial release — much to the disappointment of fans on social media. Fortunately for those who may be missing the on-the-go waffles, there is now a very similar product available for purchase. Conveniently, the brand is also named Snack'n Waffles.
Despite the product names being identical to one another, the Snack'n Waffles available in grocery stores aren't a reintroduction of the discontinued Smucker's product, rather, they're a distinct brand made by a completely different company, Arlington Valley Farms.
The brand offers similar flavors
The currently available Snack'n Waffles produced by Arlington Valley Farms have been around since 1997, though the brand was temporarily discontinued for a while before relaunching.The company now sells boxes containing six individually wrapped, frozen waffles, available in three different flavors: buttery maple, wild blueberry, and sweet cinnamon. Three of those flavors mimic the Smucker's brand's former offerings, only leaving the chocolate chip variety out. The Arlington Valley Farms waffles are similarly presweetened, just like the Smucker's products. On its website, the company claims that it wants "to change the way people view the food in their freezer."
Arlington Valley Farms recommends allowing the waffles to thaw out on their own before eating. But if you prefer a warmer breakfast, or need a quicker method of thawing out the waffles, they can also be reheated. Simply remove the waffle from the bag, then toss it in the toaster, put it in the microwave, or bake it in the oven for a few minutes to quickly heat them up.
The waffles can be found in some grocery stores
The Snack'n Waffles site claims that the frozen waffles are a healthier breakfast option than other frozen waffles available, since they won't require any added maple syrup to sweeten things up before eating. Additionally, each waffle has between 5 to 6 grams of protein — which can help you feel fuller for longer. The waffles are also completely free from artificial flavors, colors, high fructose corn syrup, and preservatives. The waffles can, of course, be eaten on their own, but there are also plenty of ways to amp up your breakfast using frozen waffles.
Arlington Valley Farms' Snack'n Waffles appear to only be available for purchase at grocery stores in the Midwest and East Coast regions of the United States, though the products could expand to other major retailers across the country in the future — and they've even been found at Costco in the past. If you find yourself often craving waffles in the morning, you may want to try this substitute for the discontinued Smucker's snack.