Smucker's Discontinued Snack'n Waffles Fans Need To Try Arlington Valley Farms' Version

Back in 2011, Smucker's launched a new product: Snack'n Waffles. The breakfast food came in four different flavors — blueberry, maple, cinnamon, and chocolate chip — and could be stored in the freezer, then microwaved to eat. The prepackaged waffles were meant to be a mess-free eating experience since their presweetened flavors eliminated the need for any added syrup.

In 2019, however, Smucker's tweeted that the waffles had been "discontinued due to low support" back in 2012 — just a year after the initial release — much to the disappointment of fans on social media. Fortunately for those who may be missing the on-the-go waffles, there is now a very similar product available for purchase. Conveniently, the brand is also named Snack'n Waffles.

Despite the product names being identical to one another, the Snack'n Waffles available in grocery stores aren't a reintroduction of the discontinued Smucker's product, rather, they're a distinct brand made by a completely different company, Arlington Valley Farms.