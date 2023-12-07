The Reason Eggo Waf-Fulls Were Ultimately Discontinued
If you grew up in the early 2000s, you may have seen commercials for Eggo's Waf-fulls. The clips show plain Eggo waffles stalking and then devouring sentient blobs of fruit jelly filling minding their own business – strawberry was listening to music in a store, while blueberry was checking on a birdhouse. Though the premise of the commercials may have been a little macabre, the actual breakfast items were much tamer.
Waf-fulls, released in 2000, were simply Eggo frozen waffles with a fruity filling inside — think Pop-Tarts, but made with a waffle instead of a pastry exterior. The iconic breakfast food came in three flavors: Strawberry, blueberry, and apple cinnamon. They were marketed as an on-the-go breakfast. Consumers could toast the waffles and eat them as-is since the filling was already inside.
Unfortunately for those who loved the filled waffles, they slowly disappeared from store shelves. In April 2023, Kellogg's confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Waf-fulls were discontinued "because they did not have enough fans."
Two similar flavors can still be bought
Though Eggo's Waf-fulls are no longer available for purchase, the brand still manufactures similarly flavored frozen waffles. Customers can purchase boxes of strawberry and blueberry waffles at plenty of retailers. These varieties don't feature a jelly-filled center, though. Instead, bits of fruit are mixed into the waffle for a slight flavor change.
The brand also sold frozen waffles flavored with apples and cinnamon, though the variety was discontinued in 2016. The flavor made a brief comeback in 2020, with Eggo citing "popular demand and many social media posts" as the reason for the return on the X platform. However, the revival wasn't permanent. The flavor eventually left grocery store shelves and was formally discontinued by early 2023.
If you're missing the Waf-fulls, you may have to settle for whipping up a batch of classic waffles. Once cooked, you can slice open the center, and spoon in your favorite flavor of fruit jelly. Still, these replacements don't live up to the Waf-fulls that fans knew and loved. And, the frozen breakfast food still has a small following online today, with some fans clinging to hope for a comeback.
Devoted fans haven't given up
Though the waffles have been off store shelves for roughly two decades now, that hasn't discouraged fans online from craving them. One Change.org petition titled "Bring back Eggo Waf-Fulls!!" has garnered 147 signatures at the time of this writing. The petition was started on August 12, 2019, but signatures have continued to gather through the years.
One petition signer even disagreed with Kellogg's reason for discontinuing the food. "They claim they were 'low sales' — then how come every time we tried to buy them — they were sold out?" they wrote. "Either the stores weren't ordering them or they sold out so fast that the stores couldn't keep up with the demand!"
Actress Brandi Aguilar, who starred in an early-2000s commercial promoting the frozen breakfast food, posted on the X platform: "I'm so glad people remember these ... I wish they'd be brought back." While it doesn't seem like Kellogg's has any plans to bring Waf-fulls back just yet, perhaps with continued push from fans online, the filled frozen waffles could make a comeback in the future.