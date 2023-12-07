The Reason Eggo Waf-Fulls Were Ultimately Discontinued

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you may have seen commercials for Eggo's Waf-fulls. The clips show plain Eggo waffles stalking and then devouring sentient blobs of fruit jelly filling minding their own business – strawberry was listening to music in a store, while blueberry was checking on a birdhouse. Though the premise of the commercials may have been a little macabre, the actual breakfast items were much tamer.

Waf-fulls, released in 2000, were simply Eggo frozen waffles with a fruity filling inside — think Pop-Tarts, but made with a waffle instead of a pastry exterior. The iconic breakfast food came in three flavors: Strawberry, blueberry, and apple cinnamon. They were marketed as an on-the-go breakfast. Consumers could toast the waffles and eat them as-is since the filling was already inside.

Unfortunately for those who loved the filled waffles, they slowly disappeared from store shelves. In April 2023, Kellogg's confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Waf-fulls were discontinued "because they did not have enough fans."