The Best Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Out There Is An Absolute Classic

Frozen breakfast sandwiches are the perfect morning meal when you're craving a McDonald's sausage egg and cheese McMuffin (or a breakfast sammy from another popular joint). They take just a few minutes to make; all you have to do is pop them in your oven, microwave, toaster oven, or plain old toaster. Then, enjoy a hearty meal packed with egg, protein, and whatever else your chosen sandwich comes with, all without starting up your car!

Of course, while it's true that these meals are handy when you need something quick and flavorful, not just any breakfast sandwich will do. And, with so many brands out there, it can be tough to know which to choose. We tried 12 frozen breakfast sandwiches and determined that, out of all the picks available, the classic Jimmy Dean's English Muffin Sandwich is your best bet. This sandwich has a great taste and texture in both the bread and the fillings, even though it's frozen. What's more, the sandwich gets cooked through when you warm it up — no pockets of ice when you sink your teeth into it.