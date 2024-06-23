The Best Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Out There Is An Absolute Classic
Frozen breakfast sandwiches are the perfect morning meal when you're craving a McDonald's sausage egg and cheese McMuffin (or a breakfast sammy from another popular joint). They take just a few minutes to make; all you have to do is pop them in your oven, microwave, toaster oven, or plain old toaster. Then, enjoy a hearty meal packed with egg, protein, and whatever else your chosen sandwich comes with, all without starting up your car!
Of course, while it's true that these meals are handy when you need something quick and flavorful, not just any breakfast sandwich will do. And, with so many brands out there, it can be tough to know which to choose. We tried 12 frozen breakfast sandwiches and determined that, out of all the picks available, the classic Jimmy Dean's English Muffin Sandwich is your best bet. This sandwich has a great taste and texture in both the bread and the fillings, even though it's frozen. What's more, the sandwich gets cooked through when you warm it up — no pockets of ice when you sink your teeth into it.
What sets Jimmy Dean sandwiches apart?
Jimmy Dean's breakfast sandwiches stand out, in part, thanks to their hardy English muffins. Unlike some other breakfast sandwich brands, Jimmy Dean muffins don't get soggy when you cook them. And you can follow the heating instructions on the box — no need to improvise to get a great texture. With that said, the heating method does play a role in this. Cooking the breakfast sandwich in the air fryer can lead to a crisper bite. Plus, you can get some additional browning on the top of the muffin that you wouldn't get from popping it in the microwave.
It's not just about the muffin's texture, though; these sandwiches also come with a wide range of flavors, which is partly what makes them taste so great. You can go for a regular English muffin or opt for a honey wheat sandwich for a sweeter and heartier option. Then, you can choose between turkey, chicken, pork sausage, or even a plant-based alternative. Or, swap the sausage for Canadian bacon instead. Each of the sandwiches has its own touch, too. The plant-based option comes with a spinach-infused egg, while the pork sausage has a slight bite. The wide variety of inclusions offers the possibility of eating these sandwiches every day and not get bored of all the flavors.
Make your Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwich even better
While we believe that Jimmy Dean's English muffin sandwiches are the best frozen option out there, that's not to say they can't be improved upon at all. Instead of simply heating and eating, try opening your sandwich up and popping in some fresh sliced tomato, cooked spinach, avocado, or any other veggies you like. Not only can these add some flavor, but they can also bulk up your meal, keeping you full for longer.
Another option is to spread on some sauces. Classic tomato ketchup or a dollop of your favorite hot sauce are two options, but you can also get more creative. Try spreading on some simple pesto, or go for a spicy, powerful harissa sauce to play up the tangy notes in the Jimmy Dean sausage. You could also slip in a crispy hash brown to give some crunch. You don't even have to make them yourself; pick up some frozen ones and pop them in the air fryer or oven alongside your breakfast sammy.
Whether you try one of these upgrades or just enjoy your sandwich straight out of the package, Jimmy Dean's classic English muffin breakfast sandwiches are hands down the best frozen pick out there.