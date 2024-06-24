Here's What Injecting Meat Actually Does To The Final Product

It's a common misconception that marinades penetrate into the meat; generally, they don't get far past the surface. For this reason, marinades also don't usually have much of an effect in delivering flavor throughout the meat or tenderizing it (although an exception is fruit juice enzymes for meat tenderization). Injecting meat, though, gets around this issue, as you're quite literally delivering liquid past the skin into the center of the meat itself. This is the reason meat injections have long been the province of BBQ pit masters, but they're starting to become more popular with the general public, and for good reason. All you need to DIY is a marinade injector, which is easy to find online. The other benefit is that while brining or marinating can take hours, meat injection works pretty much immediately.

There are a few things to be aware of when it comes to injecting meat, though. If you're using enough liquid to really flavor the meat, some of it is coming out of that hole you made when you injected it. As such, injecting it on a cutting board is a bad idea — make sure the meat is in a receptacle so the excess fluid doesn't create a huge mess. You also want to make sure you hit the meat in several different spots to evenly disperse the liquid, although you can change the injector's angle in the same hole to avoid dotting your meat with extraneous pockets. And make sure that if your mixture has ground spices in it, you use an injector with a thicker gauge so the seasoning doesn't get stuck.