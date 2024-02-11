The Types Of Meat You Shouldn't Bother Injecting With Marinade

As BBQ aficionados know, meat injectors can add a dose of flavor to your cuts, ensuring a good balance of flavor throughout. When you inject a cut of meat, you're adding moisture and flavor deep into the meat. It allows those seasonings and sauces to reach deeper than if you were just marinating the meat. Marinating the meat just reaches the surface levels of the meat, meaning it doesn't strike into the tissue making for a blander meal. Additionally, injecting meats with marinades is a good way to tenderize them. Salt helps break down the meat from within, also helping it to hold its juices.

So by that logic, it's always better to inject your meat instead of marinating it then, right? You're probably wondering if you've been doing it wrong marinating those steak cuts or chicken legs all your life. Well, no using a meat injector isn't always better. You really should only use a meat injector if you're dealing with a thicker cut of meat because it allows the juices to reach places they otherwise wouldn't.

When it comes to thinner cuts of meat, you should put away that meat injector as it makes for a poor replacement for marinating the meat. The fluid injected into thinner cuts doesn't absorb and ends up leaving the meat before it can make a difference.