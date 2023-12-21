Inject Your Turkey With Brown Sugar For Unbeatable Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On Christmas Day, you find yourself throwing together another robust and tender turkey that will feed multiple mouths at the table. Everyone's been waiting and deeply anticipating how delicious your turkey will be. As you throw your spices together, you wonder if you've got the right combination to take your turkey's flavor to the next level. Then it hits you. You forgot to include brown sugar. What type of brown sugar is good? What's the best way to apply it? Well, believe it or not, the best way to pump your turkey up with brown sugar is to inject it.

Get yourself some quality brown sugar and a flavor injector, and you'll never find yourself using any other methods to marinate your turkey again. If you haven't used a flavor injector before, it's simply a giant, wide syringe that you use to give your turkey a shot of much-needed medicine — a dose of brown sugar that will sweeten it up and allow its flavor to marinate throughout its plump, juicy body. Every bite will be filled with intense, vibrant flavor, and your guests will be grabbing seconds (and thirds) of turkey. Incredibly, you'll become the biggest hero of the night as everyone commends you on your winner-winner turkey dinner achievement. So, if you're ready, roll up your sleeves, put your gloves on, and get your cooking appliances in order. It's time to create a delicious turkey like you've never had before.