Inject Your Turkey With Brown Sugar For Unbeatable Flavor
On Christmas Day, you find yourself throwing together another robust and tender turkey that will feed multiple mouths at the table. Everyone's been waiting and deeply anticipating how delicious your turkey will be. As you throw your spices together, you wonder if you've got the right combination to take your turkey's flavor to the next level. Then it hits you. You forgot to include brown sugar. What type of brown sugar is good? What's the best way to apply it? Well, believe it or not, the best way to pump your turkey up with brown sugar is to inject it.
Get yourself some quality brown sugar and a flavor injector, and you'll never find yourself using any other methods to marinate your turkey again. If you haven't used a flavor injector before, it's simply a giant, wide syringe that you use to give your turkey a shot of much-needed medicine — a dose of brown sugar that will sweeten it up and allow its flavor to marinate throughout its plump, juicy body. Every bite will be filled with intense, vibrant flavor, and your guests will be grabbing seconds (and thirds) of turkey. Incredibly, you'll become the biggest hero of the night as everyone commends you on your winner-winner turkey dinner achievement. So, if you're ready, roll up your sleeves, put your gloves on, and get your cooking appliances in order. It's time to create a delicious turkey like you've never had before.
Injecting your turkey with brown sugar
First, why is brown sugar important? Well, it certainly will aid in boosting the texture of your meat. Brown sugar creates more moisture than white sugar, which means more tender, juicy meat. When it comes to which type of brown sugar to use, you have some options. While light brown, dark brown, muscovado, and turbinado each serve their purposes, you'll want to go with either a light or a dark brown. Both sugars are interchangeable, so you can use either one. Dark brown will give you a more molasses-like appeal, which is great for barbecue foods. However, light brown is also great for sauces and goes well with savory foods. Choose one, or mix them up.
You'll also want to add some other ingredients to your brown sugar to help broaden and boost the flavor. Make sure you use some water and mustard. Dijon is a great choice, but you can also go with spicy mustard for some added zing. You can also consider adding some more spices like cayenne pepper or ground garlic to diversify the taste. There's no rule here, so try a few. When you inject your turkey, be sure to switch up the angles, and don't be afraid of filling each hole a few times. This will ensure it absorbs into the meat and fills your turkey with flavor.
More liquid fillings you can use to inject your turkey
Once your guests have filled themselves with every scrap of your turkey, they'll be getting sleepy and may start dreaming of how delicious your turkey will be next year. Those who like a turkey packed with soft butter as a marinade will relish the idea of injecting the meat with butter and beer. You'll need to get some butter, a beer you enjoy, and a host of other spices to add to your liquid filling. Not only will you love the flavorful mix, but you'll also use both butter and beer to introduce more fat and moisture to the meat. This will keep your turkey from getting too dry. You can also add some ground garlic, soy sauce, and onion powder. Feel free to increase the liquid content by adding some Worcestershire sauce, and if you happen to run out, you can easily replace it with some red wine.
You can also indulge in a delectable Mediterranean-inspired version by preparing Italian turkey. Che cosa? No, we're not talking about the bird being from Italy but rather infusing it with a delightful Italian seasoning, olive oil, and a splash of red wine vinegar, guaranteed to be so fulfilling that your guests will be lining up at the door.