How To Properly Inject Your Meat With Beer For The Best Flavor

Beer and meat are a match made in culinary heaven. There's a reason a cold one goes so well with burgers and barbecue; the crisp, hoppy bitterness of a good beer makes an excellent foil to the richness of fatty meat. And that doesn't just apply to beverage pairings, but also to incorporating beer into the cooking process.

Injection is a method typically used in barbecue to push flavors deep into the interior of a large piece of meat, such as a pork shoulder or a whole chicken. This is done through the use of a large needle-tipped apparatus called an injector, using a combination of liquids, such as a sauce, a marinade, or a brine. Beer works excellently to magnify the meat's flavor and tenderize it from the inside, as the enzymes in the drink work to soften tissues in the meat's muscle.

Using a mix of beer, butter, broth, and seasonings, you can use an injector to slowly push the liquid into the meat in various places. The end result will be rich with added flavor from the injection liquid.