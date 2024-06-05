The Differences You Need To Know Between A Brisket Flat And Point Cut

The two muscles that make up the brisket are located on the cow's chest, right above the front legs. This makes them well-worked muscles, which is why they both need slow cooking to break down their connective tissue. This is also the reason that brisket is the unexpected meat you need to avoid grilling at all costs. Typically, the flat is known as the "first cut," while the point is either called the "second cut" or the "deckle cut." That term is important, as "deckle" refers to the layer of hard fat and intercostal meat located between the two cuts, which is why they're separated (since that layer can be less than appetizing).

It's really not hard to spot which cut is which, either, as the flat is a big rectangle with even thickness and consistency throughout, while the point cut has a rounded point at one end (which explains its name), with the rest being more of an oblong, uneven shape. In addition, the flat is bigger; while the total weight of a full brisket is typically 10 to 16 pounds, most of that is the flat at around 6 to 10 pounds. The point, meanwhile, comes in at a lesser 5 to 6 pounds.