How Long Should It Take To Smoke A Brisket?

Brisket has a tougher texture than other cuts of meat and, therefore, requires a longer cooking time. Generally, it's recommended to smoke the meat for 30 to 60 minutes per pound, but you should also set aside time to prep it. So, if you have a 10-pound brisket, it will take at least five to 10 hours to cook. Some chefs smoke a brisket for one and a half to two hours per pound, which can significantly increase the cooking time.

These numbers are not set in stone; you need to consider the size and thickness of the meat, its internal temperature, the smoking temperature, as well as ambient conditions. For example, your smoker's cooking temperature may fluctuate if it's windy outside. Additionally, larger and thicker briskets will take longer to cook than smaller ones. The type of smoker used, as well as the quality and age of the brisket, matter too.

Let's say you want to make smoked Black Angus brisket. If you have 5 pounds of meat, it should take four to six hours to cook. But again, the smoking time will vary depending on the factors listed above. A longer cooking time will result in a more tender texture, so it doesn't make sense to rush the process. Plus, you need to make sure the brisket reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit (per U.S. Department of Agriculture) before you take it off the smoker.