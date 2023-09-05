How Long Should It Take To Smoke A Brisket?
Beef brisket may taste delicious, but it takes forever to cook. This large cut of meat comes from the lower chest of a cow, so it's basically a pec muscle. Since it has a lot of connective tissue, you'll need to put in some effort to make it tender and juicy. For best results, marinate it for 12 hours or longer to tenderize and improve its flavor, then cook it over low heat.
This cut of meat became popular in the late 1800s when butchers started to advertise it in local newspapers. At the time, it was one of the cheapest meats, with an average price of around 5 cents per pound. Over the centuries, it became a staple of Southern cuisine, and today it's considered the King of Texas BBQ. Smoked brisket, in particular, is a popular choice at restaurants and steak houses, but you can also cook it at home. That being said, smoking a brisket isn't entirely straightforward and can easily take 15 hours. The exact cooking time depends on the grilling temperature, the size of the brisket, and other factors.
Smoking a brisket takes at least five hours
Brisket has a tougher texture than other cuts of meat and, therefore, requires a longer cooking time. Generally, it's recommended to smoke the meat for 30 to 60 minutes per pound, but you should also set aside time to prep it. So, if you have a 10-pound brisket, it will take at least five to 10 hours to cook. Some chefs smoke a brisket for one and a half to two hours per pound, which can significantly increase the cooking time.
These numbers are not set in stone; you need to consider the size and thickness of the meat, its internal temperature, the smoking temperature, as well as ambient conditions. For example, your smoker's cooking temperature may fluctuate if it's windy outside. Additionally, larger and thicker briskets will take longer to cook than smaller ones. The type of smoker used, as well as the quality and age of the brisket, matter too.
Let's say you want to make smoked Black Angus brisket. If you have 5 pounds of meat, it should take four to six hours to cook. But again, the smoking time will vary depending on the factors listed above. A longer cooking time will result in a more tender texture, so it doesn't make sense to rush the process. Plus, you need to make sure the brisket reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit (per U.S. Department of Agriculture) before you take it off the smoker.
How to cook your brisket a little bit faster
Making a perfect backyard brisket can be time-consuming but the results are worth it. If, for some reason, you want to get it done faster, choose a flat or point cut and increase the smoker temperature to 275 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Higher temperatures may result in a slightly different texture, so an even better option is to use a pellet or electric smoker with precise temperature control.
Another way to speed it up is by wrapping the brisket in butcher paper or aluminum foil after a few hours of smoking. This way, the meat will retain moisture and cook faster without losing the bark. You'll also want to familiarize yourself with some meat smoking hacks to cook your brisket to perfection. Apart from that, remember to trim excess fat so the heat can penetrate the meat more easily.
Injecting the brisket with beef broth and spices will shorten the cooking time, too. Alternatively, marinate it overnight or for several hours before smoking it, so the meat is already tenderized. Another option is to sear the meat on high heat before transferring it to the smoker. This technique can speed up the cooking process and give the brisket a crispy finish.