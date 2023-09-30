What Are The Benefits Of Smoking Meat In Butcher Paper Vs Tin Foil?

If you're smoking meat in either foil or butcher paper, the bark will be somewhat less crusty than it would be when fully exposed to air — that's just unavoidable. But it's far more affected by tin foil, given that butcher paper allows steam to escape more easily. Using tin foil typically isn't going to destroy the bark, but it will make it softer, which isn't generally what you want.

On the other hand, the fact that tin foil traps more moisture can be a good thing if you want the most tender meat possible. In addition, tin foil is far better at conducting heat than butcher paper, meaning it cooks meat faster and more evenly. The amount of time it saves varies depending on what you're cooking, but it will generally be faster than butcher paper.

So which should you use? It depends on what you're cooking. Butcher paper is better for something like brisket or beef ribs where you want a strong bark. If you're dealing with something like pork ribs or pork shoulder where you don't care about the bark nearly as much, but do care more about succulent meat, tin foil is the way to go. Ultimately, use the right product for the right situation and your next BBQ will be a great time for all.