How Brisket Became A Staple Dish To Serve On Jewish Holidays

There are a lot of Jewish holiday traditions, some of which may be familiar to non-gentiles and some of which probably aren't at all. Drinking is a huge part of multiple religious celebrations; Passover involves numerous cups of wine as part of the ceremony itself, and on Purim, you're supposed to drink so much you cannot tell the difference between cursing Haman (the villain of the Purim story) and blessing Mordechai (one of its heroes). The celebration of trees is another recurring theme (there's even a holiday called Tu BiShvat that is basically Jewish Arbor Day). And, of course, there's the traditional food.

But while most gentiles are probably aware of latkes, they might not be aware of the single most significant Jewish holiday staple, the one that appears at nearly every major holiday other than — for obvious reasons — Yom Kippur. Every single Jewish person knows what dish we're talking about because if you were raised Jewish, you absolutely ate brisket at major holiday gatherings.

Wait, brisket? The barbecue cut that Texans lose their minds over? Yes, long before brisket was a part of every pit master's greatest aspirations, it was a core part of the Jewish cultural identity. How did brisket become this important? The answer, like most foods, comes down to economics.