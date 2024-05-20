Here's What Makes Texas Brisket Stand Out From The Rest

The smoking process is the key with Texas brisket. After all, brisket is the meat you need to avoid grilling at all costs, as high heat for short periods will just cause it to tighten up and become tough. The way brisket is typically cooked in Texas, though, goes as far as possible in the other direction from this problem. To say that Texas brisket takes a while to cook compared to other barbecue is a bit like describing the Pacific Ocean as "mildly damp;" technically accurate, but somewhat incomplete.

Texas brisket can be cooked for upwards of 20 hours on low temperatures, meaning this is a meal you have to prepare for well in advance. There are variations depending on what part of Texas you're in, too. Central Texas brisket is the classic minimalist preparation that's served with sauce on the side, while the East Texas version is cooked the longest and served with a tomato-based sauce. South Texas brisket, meanwhile, adds marinades before the smoking process. The principle is the same across all these varieties, though: You take your time when you're smoking brisket.

Texas brisket also makes use of the whole cut. While a lot of briskets will simply rely on the brisket flat because it's easier to cook more quickly (ultimately using the point for producing the flavorful treat known as burnt ends), Texas brisket doesn't distinguish. The low and slow method that Texan pitmasters employ allows the additional connective tissue in the point to break down, leading to a more flavorful overall cook.