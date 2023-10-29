Why Brisket Is The Ultimate Challenge When It Comes To Smoking Meat

Grilling meat is something most Americans have done at least once in their lives, but smoking meat is the true backyard barbecue challenge. Imbuing a beautiful cut of meat with smoke flavor without overdoing it and creating an acrid mess is something that takes both time and skill. There are all sorts of pitfalls, like not following the 3-2-1 rule or using too many wood chips. Even that leaves out the difficulties in smoking with some cuts of meat versus others.

Unsurprisingly, certain meats are way more difficult to smoke than others, but which variety is the ultimate challenge, even for experienced smoke masters? It should come as no surprise that the answer is brisket. It's not just that it takes quite a while — 10-12 hours at a go — it's that brisket's very composition as a cut of meat that makes it an especially finicky mistress.