Last-Minute Deals to Get You Home for Thanksgiving

Nobody does the turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes the way Mom does, and Uncle Dave’s pumpkin pie with the perfect ratio of spices has everyone diving in. But Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and you haven’t booked your travel yet. Lots of people are traveling that week, of course, so great prices are hard to come by, but we’ve rounded up a few decent deals to get you home just in time for Cousin Mary’s saga about her most recent failed marriage.

We have a grab bag of deals to popular destinations in late November on major airlines as well as options for train and bus travel. If you can’t find your departure city or hometown, check out sites like Trivago, Google Flights, Kayak, or Expedia. You might consider driving to a larger city to save some money on airfare or being flexible with your dates. If you can travel on Thanksgiving Day, for instance, you can save a lot.

And, remember that a great deal might not be so great if you have to pay to check a bag — or if there are extra fees to get a snack and book the seat you want, which can add $50 or more to the base fare. Always read the rules on carry-ons, checked bags, online check-in, and seat selection. You don’t want a surprise at the gate.

Book soon and don’t forget to pack some comfortable pants with a drawstring waist. You’re going to want to eat a lot once you’re home after snagging one of these last-minute Thanksgiving deals.