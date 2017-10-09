The 50 Safest Cities in the World

One of the biggest concerns for potential vacationers is whether or not the place they’ve chosen to visit will be safe. This concern has only grown in recent years, and it’s a good one to have. Travel safety is important.

Depending on where you travel, you might have to consider any number of security concerns as a traveler. Even something as minor as having your pocket picked could ruin an entire vacation, and some attractive destinations carry with them much more serious risks.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of cities where you can focus on the culture, history, fun, and of course, food. Using data from Numbeo, we ranked them based on how they scored from a scale of 1 to 100, 100 being the safest. Some cities you may expect to see, but others may surprise you. Eight of the safest 50 cities are located within the Middle East. Switzerland and Romania both seem to be a safe bet for when you're looking to travel, each having four cities on this list. Canada, Finland, and Germany are right behind them, with three cities apiece. However, only two American cities made the cut. So if you’re looking for a nice, stress-free vacation, here are the safest 50 cities in the world for you to be.