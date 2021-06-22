There are seemingly endless ways to customize your tacos. You can choose to have a corn or flour tortilla or hard shell taco. Love meat? You can make your tacos with grilled chicken, ground beef, pork or even SPAM. There's also a multitude of seafood options such as tilapia, mahi-mahi or shrimp. But if you're a big fan of seafood, those just will not do. You have to upgrade your tacos with lobster.

This spicy lobster taco recipe is simple to make and will taste just like the tacos you get from your favorite Mexican restaurant. First, you need to make a spicy seasoning that will cover the lobster. In a bowl, mix together olive oil, minced garlic, ground cumin, chili powder, onion powder, salt and dried oregano. Coat chopped, cooked lobster meat in this seasoning before tossing them in a pan to cook further for about three to five minutes. Once the lobster is heated, give the lobster a squeeze of lime.

On the side, mix either yogurt or sour cream with cilantro, lime juice and a little salt to create the creamy topping for your tacos. In a separate bowl, make a simple salsa by combining diced tomatoes, minced jalapeno, cumin, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper. Finally, fold in diced avocado with the salsa mixture. Now you’re ready to assemble your taco.

This recipe calls for you to heat corn tortillas over an open flame until it’s slightly charred. But feel free to replace it with flour tortillas or you can take your vegetable grilling skills to the next level and make your own homemade corn tortilla by using roasted corn. Take your choice of tortilla and fill it with the avocado salsa. Then add the cooked seasoned lobster and top it with the creamy yogurt mixture. Bon appetit! Enjoy this delicious taco with a kick and wash it down with a margarita and more of our favorite Mexican recipes.

This recipe is courtesy of Get Maine Lobster

Ingredients:

For the spicy seasoning:

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon cumin, ground

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano, dried

For the avocado salsa:

1 tomato, diced

1 avocado, split, seeded, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup cilantro

For the tacos:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2-2/3 pound Maine lobster, claw knuckle meat, cooked, roughly chopped, seasoned with Spicy Seasoning

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup plain yogurt or sour cream

Cilantro

Salt, to taste

6 corn tortillas

Directions:

For the spicy seasoning:

Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1 ½ tablespoon olive oil, 1 minced garlic, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon onion powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon oregano and reserve for cooking.

Step 2: Add in the lobster meat and let it cool for 10 minutes or up to 24 hours.

For the avocado salsa:

Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 1 diced tomato, 1 minced jalapeno, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon cumin, ¼ teaspoon pepper, 1 tablespoon lime juice and ¼ cup cilantro.

Step 2: Fold in 1 diced avocado and cover tight with plastic wrap and store cold until ready to use.

For the tacos:

Step 1: Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to a pan over medium high heat. Add a half to ⅔ pounds of chopped lobster meat to the pan and cook until the lobster is heated through, 3-5 minutes.

Step 2: Turn off the heat and hit with a squeeze of lime.

Step 3: Stir ¼ cup yogurt with cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice and a little salt.

Step 4: Grill the corn tortillas over the oven flame until slightly charred and then add in avocado salsa, lobster and top with yogurt.