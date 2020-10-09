Spicy Lobster Tacos

Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to a pan over medium high heat.

Add lobster to the pan and cook until the lobster is heated through, 3-5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and hit with a squeeze of lime.

Stir yogurt with cilantro, lime juice and a little salt.

Grill the corn tortillas over the oven flame until slightly charred and then add in Avocado Salsa, lobster and top with yogurt.