4.5
2 ratings

Spicy Lobster Tacos

October 9, 2020 | 10:02am
You'll never think of tacos the same way again
Courtesy of Get Maine Lobster

Steak tacos? Forget about it. Chicken tacos? Thank you, next. Shrimp tacos? So yesterday. Once you try these spicy, creamy lobster tacos, you'll never look back.

This recipe is courtesy of Get Maine Lobster.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
921
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the tacos:

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2-2/3 Pound Maine lobster, claw knuckle meat, cooked, roughly chopped, seasoned with Spicy Seasoning
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup plain yogurt or sour cream
  • Cilantro
  • Salt, to taste
  • 6 corn tortillas

For the Avocado Salsa:

  • 1 tomato, diced
  • 1 avocado, split, seeded, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded, minced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro

For the Spicy Seasoning:

  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin, ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon oregano, dried

Directions

For the tacos:

Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to a pan over medium high heat.

Add lobster to the pan and cook until the lobster is heated through, 3-5 minutes.

Turn off the heat and hit with a squeeze of lime.

Stir yogurt with cilantro, lime juice and a little salt.

Grill the corn tortillas over the oven flame until slightly charred and then add in Avocado Salsa, lobster and top with yogurt.

For the Avocado Salsa:

In a small bowl combine all ingredients except avocado.

Fold in avocado and cover tight with plastic wrap and store cold until ready to use.

For the Spicy Seasoning:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and reserve for cooking. 

Add in the lobster meat and let it cool for 10 minutes or up to 24 hours.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving921
Total Fat45g69%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein21g42%
Carbs135g45%
Vitamin A252µg28%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.7%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C50mg55%
Vitamin E8mg51%
Vitamin K1126µg100%
Calcium1460mg100%
Fiber28g100%
Folate (food)288µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)288µg72%
Iron49mg100%
Magnesium398mg95%
Monounsaturated25gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg47%
Phosphorus567mg81%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium1836mg39%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.7%
Sodium1039mg43%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45%
Water231gN/A
Zinc6mg56%
Tags
best recipes
lobster
lobster recipe
Mexican food
seafood
shellfish
taco recipe
tacos
Spicy Lobster Tacos