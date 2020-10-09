Spicy Lobster Tacos

Steak tacos? Forget about it. Chicken tacos? Thank you, next. Shrimp tacos? So yesterday. Once you try these spicy, creamy lobster tacos, you'll never look back.
Ingredients
For the tacos:
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2-2/3 Pound Maine lobster, claw knuckle meat, cooked, roughly chopped, seasoned with Spicy Seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1/4 Cup plain yogurt or sour cream
- Cilantro
- Salt, to taste
- 6 corn tortillas
For the Avocado Salsa:
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 avocado, split, seeded, diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeded, minced
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1/4 Cup cilantro
For the Spicy Seasoning:
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin, ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon oregano, dried
Directions
For the tacos:
Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to a pan over medium high heat.
Add lobster to the pan and cook until the lobster is heated through, 3-5 minutes.
Turn off the heat and hit with a squeeze of lime.
Stir yogurt with cilantro, lime juice and a little salt.
Grill the corn tortillas over the oven flame until slightly charred and then add in Avocado Salsa, lobster and top with yogurt.
For the Avocado Salsa:
In a small bowl combine all ingredients except avocado.
Fold in avocado and cover tight with plastic wrap and store cold until ready to use.
For the Spicy Seasoning:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and reserve for cooking.
Add in the lobster meat and let it cool for 10 minutes or up to 24 hours.