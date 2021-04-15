Shrimp tacos get a crispy coating from quinoa, while the attractive shot-glass presentation plays double-duty, keeping contents contained in fresh-from-the-griddle tortillas.
This recipe is by Executive Chef Santiago Gomez at Tacology in Miami. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 large egg
- 1 Cup ice cold water
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1/4 Cup quinoa (white, red or black)
- 2 large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
- Canola oil, for frying
- 3 Tablespoons chipotle sauce, such as Cholula
- 2 slices avocado
- 2 (5-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 sprigs fresh cilantro
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk 1 large egg. Add 1 cup ice water and whisk until combined. Add 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour and whisk just until combined. Do not overmix. Use batter immediately.
Step 2: Place 1/4 cup quinoa on small plate. Dip 2 large shrimp in egg batter to coat, allowing excess to drip off. Press shrimp into quinoa to coat on both sides.
Step 3: Using a small saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 350 F. Fry shrimp until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
Step 4: Divide 3 tablespoons chipotle sauce between 2 shot glasses. Roll shrimp and 2 slices avocado inside 2 (5-inch) flour tortillas. Place tacos vertically in shot glasses. Garnish with 2 sprigs fresh cilantro.