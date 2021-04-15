Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk 1 large egg. Add 1 cup ice water and whisk until combined. Add 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour and whisk just until combined. Do not overmix. Use batter immediately.

Step 2: Place 1/4 cup quinoa on small plate. Dip 2 large shrimp in egg batter to coat, allowing excess to drip off. Press shrimp into quinoa to coat on both sides.

Step 3: Using a small saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 350 F. Fry shrimp until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Step 4: Divide 3 tablespoons chipotle sauce between 2 shot glasses. Roll shrimp and 2 slices avocado inside 2 (5-inch) flour tortillas. Place tacos vertically in shot glasses. Garnish with 2 sprigs fresh cilantro.