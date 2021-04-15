  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Quinoa-Crusted Shrimp Tacos

April 15, 2021 | 2:54pm
Not your run-of-the-mill taco
Quinoa-Crusted Shrimp Tacos recipe
Miami Chef / Courtesy

Shrimp tacos get a crispy coating from quinoa, while the attractive shot-glass presentation plays double-duty, keeping contents contained in fresh-from-the-griddle tortillas.

This recipe is by Executive Chef Santiago Gomez at Tacology in Miami. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
18 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
807
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Cup ice cold water
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 1/4 Cup quinoa (white, red or black)
  • 2 large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 3 Tablespoons chipotle sauce, such as Cholula
  • 2 slices avocado
  • 2 (5-inch) flour tortillas
  • 2 sprigs fresh cilantro

Directions

Step 1: Using a medium bowl, whisk 1 large egg. Add 1 cup ice water and whisk until combined. Add 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour and whisk just until combined. Do not overmix. Use batter immediately.

Step 2: Place 1/4 cup quinoa on small plate. Dip 2 large shrimp in egg batter to coat, allowing excess to drip off. Press shrimp into quinoa to coat on both sides.

Step 3: Using a small saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 350 F. Fry shrimp until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Step 4: Divide 3 tablespoons chipotle sauce between 2 shot glasses. Roll shrimp and 2 slices avocado inside 2 (5-inch) flour tortillas. Place tacos vertically in shot glasses. Garnish with 2 sprigs fresh cilantro.

